APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) +2.7% in Tuesday's trading after flow test data collected at two lower levels from its Krabdagu exploration well offshore of Suriname indicated oil-in-place resource of nearly 100M and 80M barrels, respectively, connected to the KBD-1 well.

Upper Campanian Zone results included 105 ft. of net oil pay, with connected resource of more than 100M barrels of oil-in-place, while Lower Campanian Zone results included 105 ft. of net oil pay with connected resource of more than 80M barrels of oil-in-place.

The company said appraisal drilling will be necessary to confirm additional resource and optimal development well locations.

APA (APA) owns a 50% working interest in the well while operator TotalEnergies (TTE) holds the remaining stake.

APA (APA) said last week it came up dry at an exploration well offshore Suriname, marking its third failed attempt to unlock a commercial discovery in the area.