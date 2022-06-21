Apartment Income REIT agrees with Aimco over early leases termination, $534M note prepayment
Jun. 21, 2022 5:12 PM ETApartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) reached an agreement with Apartment Investment and Management Company, or Aimco, over an early termination of certain existing leases for a negotiated payment of $200M.
- The leases concern 4 properties owned by AIRC and leased to Aimco, including 865 apartment homes with average monthly rents of ~$3,400.
- The properties are the North Tower at Flamingo Point in the South Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, FL; Prism Apartments in the Kendall Square submarket of Cambridge, MA; Fremont Residences on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, CO; and 707 Leahy located in Redwood City, CA.
- Additionally, the two parties agreed to the prepayment of a $534M note owed to AIRC.
- The agreement includes a prepayment penalty, to be determined at the time of payment based on prevailing interest rates.
- A total of $400M related to the prepayment is anticipated to be obtained by Jun. 30, and the balance, including the prepayment penalty, is expected before Sep. 30.
- Also, AIRC is set to sell its limited partnership interest in 16 properties to Aimco for ~$7M.
- AIRC's board unanimously approved the transactions.
- Source: Press Release