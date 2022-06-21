Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock soars postmarket on fast track designation for Nuzyra

  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock jumped 14% postmarket Tuesday after the U.S. FDA granted fast track designation for oral and IV formulations of Nuzyra.
  • The broad-spectrum antibiotic is used to treat pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) disease caused by both mycobacterium avium complex and mycobacterium abscessus.
  • The FDA granted Nuzyra orphan drug designation for these infections in Aug.
  • Phase 2b study of Nuzyra in mycobacterium abscessus pulmonary infections is ongoing.
  • The study will enroll ~75 patients who are not receiving other antibiotic treatments for their NTM pulmonary disease.
  • The primary endpoints are improvement in symptoms, and safety and tolerability after 12 weeks of treatment.
  • PRTK expects the study will take ~2 years to complete as very few patients have with this rare disease.
  • Nonclinical studies of Nuzyra in mycobacterium avium complex have begun.
