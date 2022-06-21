Binance.US seeks to raise $50M more at $4.5B valuation - CoinDesk
Jun. 21, 2022 5:37 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After its $200M fundraise in April, Binance.US, the American arm of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, is exploring raising an additional $50M at a $4.5B valuation, people familiar with the matter told CoinDesk on Tuesday.
- The fundraise, which would represent Bianance.US' seed round, will target "strategic partners," the people told CoinDesk.
- Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder recently said the upcoming fundraise would have the exchange “entering the crypto winter from a position of strength,” he told Protocol in an interview June 16, adding that “investors are not scared from investing in us further."
- The potential move comes as some of its peers take cost-cutting measures as crypto winter sets in. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), America's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volume, had cut its headcount by 18% "to ensure we stay healthy during this economic downturn." By contrast, Binance recently said it's looking to hire 2K staff.
- Previously, (May 19) Binance.US hired ex-Uber lawyer as legal head.