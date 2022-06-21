Enviva reaffirms 2022 outlook, provides prelim Q2 estimates
- Enviva (NYSE:EVA) on Tuesday reaffirmed its 2022 guidance and issued prelim. expectations for Q2.
- EVA expects Q2 sales volumes to increase ~20% sequentially as short-term supply chain issues continue to resolve.
- The firm projects ~$35M-$40M in adj. EBITDA for Q2.
- Adj. gross margin per metric ton (AGM/MT) for Q2 is projected to be in line with Q1 results owing to high biomass spot market prices.
- EVA also inked a 60K metric ton per year, 12-year, take-or-pay off-take contract with an existing customer - a European utility - to provide wood pellets to be used for industrial heat generation. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2026.
- The firm began construction of a fully contracted wood pellet production plant in Epes, Alabama. Once fully ramped, the plant is expected to generate ~$65M in annual adj. EBITDA.
- "We continue to expect H2 of 2022 to drive two-thirds of 2022 adj. EBITDA as Q3 and Q4 are expected to benefit from continued production ramp at Lucedale, Mississippi plant, and higher production throughput in seasonally stronger back half," said EVA CEO John Keppler.
- Pricing strength and increased sales volumes in 2023 will drive significant Y/Y growth.
- 2023 adj. EBITDA is expected to be $305M-$335M. AGM/MT is projected to be ~$50 per MT for 2023.
- Over the next 3-6 months, EVA expects to convert several MOUs in Europe into more than 2M MTPY of new, binding, long-term take-or-pay off-take contracts.
- EVA also promoted Thomas Meth, co-founder and chief commercial officer, to president.