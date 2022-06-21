Iron ore futures mixed after Monday's rout on demand outlook pessimism

Iron ore futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange tumbled to an eighth straight decline on Tuesday but rebounded in Singapore, after a run of selloffs sparked by pessimism over demand from top steel producer China.

According to Reuters, the front-month July iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange (SCO:COM) recently rose 2.7% to $113.95/metric ton, after an eight-session decline wiped out all YTD gains, but the most-traded September contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading down 3.1% at 749 yuan/ton ($111.85), after sliding as low as 728.50 yuan/ton, its lowest since March 2.

In the spot market, benchmark 62%-grade iron ore bound for China (TIOC:COM) plunged $10 to $115.50/ton on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy data, the lowest since mid-December.

Iron ore prices plunged more than 8% on Monday, weighing on top producer Vale (VALE) as well as Australia's big three, Rio Tinto (RIO), BHP (BHP) and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF).

"Heavily subdued, covid-afflicted domestic steel consumption" continued to weigh on China's ferrous complex, according to Atilla Widnell at Navigate Commodities in Singapore.

J.P. Morgan analysts also echoed risks to the sector but said fresh policy support along with easing COVID-19 lockdowns in China would help to prompt a rebound in H2, maintaining their Neutral outlook on Rio Tinto and BHP.

Iron ore futures last week marked their steepest weekly drop since February.