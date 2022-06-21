Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said on Tuesday it officially opened its Gudai-Darri iron ore mine, the company's most technologically advanced mine, in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Rio (RIO) said Gudai-Darri features an unprecedented deployment of technology, including autonomous trucks developed in collaboration with Caterpillar (CAT), trains and drills as well as the use of robotics for the ore sampling laboratory.

The mine, with an expected life or more than 40 years and an annual capacity of 43M metric tons, is expected to underpin future production of Rio's (RIO) Pilbara Blend product and increase iron ore production volumes and improve product mix from the Pilbara starting in this year's H2; it is expected to reach capacity in 2023.

"Gudai-Darri represents a step-change in the deployment of automation and technology within our iron ore business," Rio Tinto Iron Ore CEO Simon Trott said.

Iron ore futures fell sharply last week, marking their steepest weekly drop since February.