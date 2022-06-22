Pacific Woodtech to acquire LP Building's EWP business for $210M
Jun. 22, 2022 12:35 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- A leading manufacturer and marketer of building and lumber products, Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) also known as "LP Building Solutions" enters in a pact with Pacific Woodtech to acquire LP's Engineered Wood Products business for $210M.
- The deal includes LP's laminated veneer lumber and I-joist manufacturing facilities in Wilmington, North Carolina; Red Bluff, California; and Golden, British Columbia, Canada, associated timber license assets, and the SolidStart brand.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory reviews and is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2022.