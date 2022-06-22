Goodyear Tire CEO: Business remains strong
Jun. 22, 2022 12:47 AM ETThe Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- In an interview on CNBC's Mad Money, Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) CEO Richard Kramer said, "Goodyear's goal by 2030 is a 100% sustainable tire.
- He discussed company’s pricing strategy, possible changes in demand and noted cash flow in Q1 is usually negative as inventory is built, but this is standard in the industry. Material costs continue to increase, he added, and the company has to recoup them via price hikes.
- He feels this trend will likely level off in the near future."
- Last month, Nomura analyst Anindya Das sees significant opportunity in the beaten down stock and thinks Gooodyear Tire (GT) deserves a second look after the current selloff.
