Campalier acquires $1.3M in shares from Betterware de Mexico
Jun. 22, 2022 2:10 AM ETBetterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) said that its controlling shareholder, Campalier, S.A. de C.V., informed the company that it purchased 100K shares of the company in the open market for ~$1.3M.
- As a result of such purchase, Campalier now holds ~53.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of Betterware.
- Luis G. Campos, Executive Chairman of the board of Betterware and controlling shareholder at Campalier, said: "This purchase reaffirms our confidence in our advantageous business model centered on three growth pillars of product innovation, business intelligence and technology, which has us positioned to deliver on our growth objectives in the future."