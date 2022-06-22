Moderna expands its footprint in UK, to build vaccine R&D manufacturing center
Jun. 22, 2022 2:29 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Covid jabs firm Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is opening the first ever factory making mRNA vaccines in the UK, the Government has announced.
The move will guarantee and support British patients fast access to new vaccines and treatments.
The new mRNA Innovation and Technology Centre will develop vaccines for a wide range of respiratory diseases, including Covid vaccines that can protect against multiple variants.
Meanwhile, a large-scale mRNA vaccine manufacturing centre will produce new and current medicines while creating new jobs, officials said.
Construction is expected to start as early as this year, with the first mRNA vaccine due to be produced in the UK in 2025.