Enanta files patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer over Paxlovid
Jun. 22, 2022 3:23 AM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA), PFEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- A Lawsuit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Pfizer's blockbuster COVID drug Paxlovid violates biotechnology company Enanta Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:ENTA) patent for its COVID drug still in development.
- The suit is seeking damages in the manufacture, use and sale of Paxlovid.
- Enanta said, it received a patent earlier this month based on a July 2020 patent application "describing coronavirus protease inhibitors invented by Enanta scientists."
- Paxlovid has been used to treat patients suffering from Covid-19.
- Enanta said, it does not intend to seek an injunction or take other action in this litigation that would impede the production, sale or distribution of Paxlovid.
- The company said, it seeks fair compensation for Pfizer's use of a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor claimed in its patent.