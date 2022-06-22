Precision BioSciences stock soars premarket on R&D collaboration and license pact with Novartis
Jun. 22, 2022 4:08 AM ETPrecision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL), NVSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 25.18% premarket after the gene editing company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide in vivo gene editing research and development collaboration and license pact with Novartis Pharma (NYSE:NVS).
- The alliance combines Precision’s proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform and gene insertion capabilities with Novartis’ drug discovery and gene therapy expertise.
- Per the terms, Precision to develop a single ARCUS nuclease designed for safe and efficient in vivo gene insertion.
- Novartis will receive an exclusive license to the custom ARCUS nuclease developed by Precision for Novartis to further develop as a potential in vivo treatment option for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.
- Precision to receive $75M upfront for a single target; Precision eligible to receive up to an additional $1.4B in milestones and tiered royalties on sales of licensed products.
- The transaction extends Precision’s cash runway into Q2 2024.
- Conference call on June 22, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET.
- Yesterday, Precision BioSciences agreed to sell ~36M shares for gross proceeds of ~$50M.