  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares rose 25.18% premarket after the gene editing company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide in vivo gene editing research and development collaboration and license pact with Novartis Pharma (NYSE:NVS).
  • The alliance combines Precision’s proprietary ARCUS genome editing platform and gene insertion capabilities with Novartis’ drug discovery and gene therapy expertise.
  • Per the terms, Precision to develop a single ARCUS nuclease designed for safe and efficient in vivo gene insertion.
  • Novartis will receive an exclusive license to the custom ARCUS nuclease developed by Precision for Novartis to further develop as a potential in vivo treatment option for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.
  • Precision to receive $75M upfront for a single target; Precision eligible to receive up to an additional $1.4B in milestones and tiered royalties on sales of licensed products.
  • The transaction extends Precision’s cash runway into Q2 2024.
  • Conference call on June 22, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET.
  • Yesterday, Precision BioSciences agreed to sell ~36M shares for gross proceeds of ~$50M.
