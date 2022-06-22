London -1.26%.

Germany -2.26%.

France -1.83%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 dropped 1.7% in early trade, with basic resources sliding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses fell into negative territory.

UK May CPI +9.1% vs +9.1% y/y expected.

Oil futures declined more than 5% by early morning in Europe, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 5% to $108.90 per barrel.

Coming up in session: US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 17 June at 1100 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 3.23%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 1.69%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than seven basis point to 2.57%.

European futures mostly lower. FTSE -1.21%; CAC +0.56%; DAX -2.32% and EURO STOXX -2.13%.