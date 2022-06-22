Novartis Tabrecta gets approval in EU to treat advanced lung cancer subtype

Jun. 22, 2022

  • The European Commission (EC) approved Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Tabrecta to treat certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Tabrecta can now be used as a standalone therapy to treat adults with advanced NSCLC harboring alterations leading to mesenchymal-epithelial-transition factor gene (MET) exon 14 (METex14) skipping, who require systemic therapy after prior treatment with immunotherapy and/or platinum-based chemotherapy.
  • The EC approval followed a positive opinion issued in April by a panel of the European Medicines Agency, according to the company's June 22 press release.
  • The Swiss pharma giant said the approval was backed by data from a phase 2 study, dubbed GEOMETRY mono-1.
