KLA prices ~$2.96B of debt offering
Jun. 22, 2022
- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has entered into a firm commitment underwriting pact to sell $1B aggregate principal amount of its 4.650% Senior Notes due 2032; $1.2B aggregate principal amount of its 4.950% Senior Notes due 2052; and $800M aggregate principal amount of its 5.250% Senior Notes due 2062.
- Offering is expected to settle on June 23, 2022.
- The 2032 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.650% per year, the 2052 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.950% per year, and the 2062 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.250% per year.
- Interest on each series of notes will be payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year, commencing on January 15, 2023.
- Net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $2.96B and expects to use a portion of the net proceed to fund KLA's concurrent tender offer for its 4.650% Senior Notes due 2024; the remainder of the net proceeds together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit facility will be used to repurchase $3.0B in shares of common stock pursuant to KLA's share repurchase programs following the closing of the notes offering.