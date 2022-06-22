Moderna CEO eyes August timeline to ship COVID variant vaccine upon approval - Reuters
Jun. 22, 2022 4:56 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) new COVID-19 variant vaccine will be ready for dispatch in August, even as the company is still filing the data for approval, Reuters reported citing CEO Stephane Bancel.
- The Cambridge, Mass.-based company has been making vaccine ahead of a potential approval in August.
- Bancel told the news agency that Moderna will file all the data by June end and is hoping that by August the vaccine gets an authorization.
- Bancel added that the main obstacle was regulatory, as the company is already making the vaccine from a manufacturing standpoint. The company will be able to dispatch the vaccines in August and to some countries in September but it would depend upon regulatory decision, the report added.