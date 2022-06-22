Ra Capital Management raises passive stake in Wave Life Sciences

Jun. 22, 2022 5:14 AM ETWave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) has disclosed a share purchase by 10% owner Ra Capital Management.
  • Ra Capital Management bought over 9.48M shares of the company's ordinary shares at $2.15 in a transaction dated June 16, 2022. It now becomes the beneficial owner of 17,202,009 shares of the issuer's ordinary shares which constitute ~19.99% of the class outstanding.
  • The fund also holds pre-funded warrants through which it has a right to acquire 7,093,656 ordinary shares. The pre-funded warrants contain a provision which precludes exercise of the warrants to the extent that, following exercise, the fund, together with its affiliates and other attribution parties, would own more that 19.99% of the ordinary shares outstanding.
  • The additional securities were acquired for an aggregate of $35.63M. The purchases were for cash and were funded by the working capital of the fund.
  • WVE shares up over 8% pre-market
