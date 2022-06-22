Cazoo now live in Italy
Jun. 22, 2022 5:15 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) has launched in Italy, delivering better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind to Italian consumers when buying their next car.
- Every Cazoo car in Italy comes with a full 7-day money back guarantee as well as a 12-month warranty.
- The company has also recently launched in Germany, France and Spain.
- Alex Chesterman, Founder & CEO of Cazoo said: “We are very excited to now be live in Italy. We have reimagined car buying to make it simple and convenient whilst giving consumers total peace of mind when buying their next car. With Cazoo, you can purchase a used car entirely online, get it delivered to your door in a few days and have up to a week to make sure you love it. We have a great team in Italy, following the acquisition of brumbrum earlier this year, which has now been fully integrated into Cazoo and we look forward to delivering the best used car buying experience to consumers across the Italian market.”