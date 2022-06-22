China's Golden Sun Education prices $17.6M U.S. IPO

Jun. 22, 2022 5:22 AM ETGolden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

  • Golden Sun Education Group (GSUN) has priced its initial public offering of 4.4M Class A ordinary shares at $4/share for an aggregate gross proceeds of $17.6M.
  • The underwriter has been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 660K Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, within 45 days of the closing.
  • The Class A ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "GSUN." Trading is expected to commence on June 22, 2022.
  • Proceeds from the offering will be used for (i) acquisitions of tutorial centers for non-English foreign language for Gaokao, as well as overseas schools and tutorial centers; (ii) research and development of the courses related to non-English foreign language for Gaokao, and the expansion of the operating center for non-English foreign language for Gaokao; (iii) acquisitions of tutorial centers for language training; (iv) the recruitment and retention of teachers and management personnel; and (v) working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Offering is expected to close on June 24, 2022.
