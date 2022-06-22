Rally fizzles as stock futures slide before Powell testimony; Bitcoin under $20K

That didn't last long. U.S. stocks pulled off a strong rally on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 advancing 2.5% for its strongest showing since late May. However, persistent worries about inflation and a potential recession still remain a concern for investors, leading many to describe yesterday's rally as a "dead cat bounce." Bear market blues quickly returned early Wednesday, with the futures contracts linked to the S&P benchmark index falling 2%, meaning stocks have a very good chance of erasing all of Tuesday's gains during today's session. Bitcoin also fell under the key $20,000 level again, tumbling as much as 6% to $19,949.

Commentary: "It's conceivable to expect continued market volatility until it becomes clear that the Fed is not going to force the U.S. economy into contraction in order to tamp down persistent levels of inflation," noted David Chao, global market strategist at Invesco.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be back in the hot seat on Wednesday as he delivers his semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. Many will be looking for further clues about the current economic environment after the central bank raised benchmark interest rate by 75-basis points for the first time in nearly three decades. Powell also laid out an aggressive path of coming rate increases to cool red-hot inflation, though it will be a careful balancing act as economic growth slows and puts financial pressure on many Americans.

Outlook: President Biden on Monday reiterated that a U.S. recession isn't "inevitable" following a conversation with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, but the high-profile economist continued warning about the risks of stagflation at a speech later in London. "We need five years of unemployment above 5% to contain inflation - in other words, we need two years of 7.5% unemployment, or five years of 6% unemployment, or one year of 10% unemployment," he declared. "There are numbers that are remarkably discouraging relative to the [Fed] view. Is our central bank prepared to do what is necessary to stabilize inflation if something like what I've estimated is necessary?"