Inceptio Technology selects Ambarella's CVflow AI processors to deliver Level 3 autonomous driving

Jun. 22, 2022 5:48 AM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology and operation company, has selected Ambarella's (NASDAQ:AMBA) CVflow systems on chip (SoCs) for its automotive-grade central computing platform.
  • Inceptio is implementing two each of Ambarella’s CV2FS and CV2AQ edge AI SoCs.
  • Inceptio's central computing platform is at the core of its full-stack XUANYUAN autonomous driving system for trucks. Ambarella's SoCs will provide high-performance and low-power processing simultaneously for seven 8MP cameras, including AI compute, for surround camera perception and front ADAS safety features like collision avoidance.
  • Ambarella’s CV2FS SOCs are deployed for collision avoidance while addressing the system requirement for functional safety. Its CV2AQ SoCs perform segmentation and object detection, including traffic lanes and signs.
