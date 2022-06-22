Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles due to supply chain and COVID-19 issues
Jun. 22, 2022 6:21 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is cutting its July global production plan by 50K vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output - Reuters.
- The automaker expects to make 800K vehicles next month.
- "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said.
- The company reaffirms annual global production target of 9.7M vehicles, although it notified in May that supply chain disruptions could eventually force it to revise that number.
- The automaker also expanded production halts in Japan next month at plants that make vehicles, including its GR Yaris subcompact and bZ4X electric SUV.
- In the last week of May, the automaker announced to cut June production to 800K units from prior output plan of 850K and original expectation of 950K units.
- Wall Street Analysts maintain a Buy rating on the stock.