Toyota cuts July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles due to supply chain and COVID-19 issues

Jun. 22, 2022 6:21 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) is cutting its July global production plan by 50K vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-19 parts supply disruptions continued to curb output - Reuters.
  • The automaker expects to make 800K vehicles next month.
  • "As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the spread of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower," the Japanese company said.
  • The company reaffirms annual global production target of 9.7M vehicles, although it notified in May that supply chain disruptions could eventually force it to revise that number.
  • The automaker also expanded production halts in Japan next month at plants that make vehicles, including its GR Yaris subcompact and bZ4X electric SUV.
  • In the last week of May, the automaker announced to cut June production to 800K units from prior output plan of 850K and original expectation of 950K units.
  • The company gets a Hold rating from SA quant rating system as it is at high risk of cutting its dividend.
  • Wall Street Analysts maintain a Buy rating on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.