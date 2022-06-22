WISeKey expects revenue growth in semiconductors IoT segment
Jun. 22, 2022 6:25 AM ETWISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) expects an increase in revenue for its semiconductors IoT segment despite shortages in manufacturing.
- The segment is expected to generate unaudited revenue of ~$10M in H1 2022, marking a growth of over 37% Y/Y. For full year 2022, segment is expected to generate revenue between $21M to $23M.due to increased semiconductors demand and new contracts.
- The guidance range takes into account the current supply chain disruption challenges; however, this would represent year-on-year growth of between 23% and 35%.
- The expected increase is mainly due to higher revenues from the U.S. and EU markets. The cybersecurity company has current purchase orders of $38.5M and a pipeline of opportunities of $75M.
- WKEY shares are down 41% pre-market and 66% over the past year
- The stock is at high risk of performing badly, as per SA Quant analysis