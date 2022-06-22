SPDR reports sector quarterly distribution
- Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) reports quarterly distribution of $0.5146, with an SEC yield of 1.98%.
- Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) reports quarterly distribution of $0.1298, with an SEC yield of 1.07%.
- Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) reports quarterly distribution of $0.8150, with an SEC yield of 3.00%.
- Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) reports quarterly distribution of $0.1639, with an SEC yield of 2.08%.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) reports quarterly distribution of $0.3742, with an SEC yield of 1.67%.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) reports quarterly distribution of $0.3232, with an SEC yield of 1.01%.
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) reports quarterly distribution of $0.5129, with an SEC yield of 2.60%.
- Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) reports quarterly distribution of $0.5154, with an SEC yield of 3.13%.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) reports quarterly distribution of $0.5042, with an SEC yield of 1.60%.
- Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) reports quarterly distribution of $0.3142, with an SEC yield of 0.83%.
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) reports quarterly distribution of $0.3124, with an SEC yield of 2.92%.
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF reported quarterly distribution of $1.5769, with an SEC yield of 1.59%.
- XLE leads the sector index, gaining 33.59% on a YTD basis.
- SEC yield is on 16th June 2022.
- All the dividends are payable on June 24, to shareholders on record of June 22.