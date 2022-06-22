Ryanair’s (NASDAQ:RYAAY) attempt to undermine EU approval of state aird to Finnair fell short on Wednesday.

The Irish budget airline had sought to encourage the opening of an official EU investigation ino state support for the majority state-owned Finnish airline. The EU regulators should have opened an investigation before approving the state support on the grounds that this aid was anticompetitive.

While the airline has won similar suits against Dutch and Portuguese national carriers, its challenges to German, French, and now Finnish airlines have not achieved their intended end. According to Irish state broadcaster RTE, a dozen similar lawsuits have earned Ryanair (RYAAY) a reputation for litigiousness in the European Union.

It is unclear if Ryanair (RYAAY) will seek to appeal the ruling. European listed shares of the airline traded essentially flat at the midpoint of the trading day in Dublin.

