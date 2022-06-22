Illumina launches research only cancer genomic test co-developed with Merck

  • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) announced on Wednesday the launch of TruSight Oncology 500, a next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based assay jointly-developed with Merck (MRK) to unlock insights about the tumor genome.
  • TruSight Oncology 500 is designed to identify genetic mutations used in the evaluation of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), a genomic signal used to describe the inability of cells to repair double-stranded DNA breaks which could lead to tumor formation.
  • The research-use-only product combines HRD technology from the genetic test maker, Myriad Genetics (MYGN), and the NGS technology from Illumina (ILMN).
  • "With one sample and one test, TruSight Oncology 500 HRD assay provides labs with comprehensive, accurate, sensitive results that can greatly enhance our understanding of the genomic nature of a tumor," remarked Phil Febbo, chief medical officer at Illumina (ILMN).
  • The test will be available globally except in the U.S. and Japan, with shipments expected to begin in August.
