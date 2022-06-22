Goldenstone Acquisition announces definitive merger agreement with Roxe Holding
Jun. 22, 2022 6:56 AM ETGoldenstone Acquisition Limited (GDST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) enters in merger agreement with a blockchain payment company, Roxe Holding that powers the next generation of payment solutions.
- Under the terms of transaction, Roxe will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldenstone.
- In connection with the closing of the transaction, Goldenstone will be renamed as “Roxe Holding Group Inc.”
- The pro forma combined enterprise value at signing is ~ $3.6B.
- It is anticipated that Roxe stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.
- There is no minimum cash requirement.
- The transaction is expected to close during 1Q23.