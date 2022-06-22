Goldenstone Acquisition announces definitive merger agreement with Roxe Holding

Jun. 22, 2022 6:56 AM ETGoldenstone Acquisition Limited (GDST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) enters in merger agreement with a blockchain payment company, Roxe Holding that powers the next generation of payment solutions.
  • Under the terms of transaction, Roxe will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Goldenstone.
  • In connection with the closing of the transaction, Goldenstone will be renamed as “Roxe Holding Group Inc.”
  • The pro forma combined enterprise value at signing is ~ $3.6B.
  • It is anticipated that Roxe stockholders will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.
  • There is no minimum cash requirement.
  • The transaction is expected to close during 1Q23.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.