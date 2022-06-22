High Tide receives C$5M debt financing

Jun. 22, 2022 7:02 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) has secured a C$5M subordinated debt financing to drive continued growth.
  • The retail-focused cannabis company opted to proceed with a small debt facility at this time as its proposed non-dilutive credit facilities with ConnectFirst Credit Union for C$30M has been delayed until July 2022.
  • The lender has been issued a non-convertible subordinated secured debenture of the firm that matures on June 21, 2023 and bears interest at a fixed rate of 10% per annum, payable quarterly.
  • As part of the loan, High Tide issued to the lender 700K warrants, each entitling the lender to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of C$4.98/shareuntil June 21, 2023. The term of the loan may be extended within 90 days prior to the maturity date.
  • Net proceeds of the loan will be used to fund growth initiatives, general corporate purposes, and working capital.
  • High Tide (HITI) will have a right to prepay part of or the entire principal amount of the debentures at par plus accrued and unpaid interest at any time by providing a minimum of five days and a maximum 60 days notice to the lender.
