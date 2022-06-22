Merck wins FDA approval for pneumococcal vaccine to include children

  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced on Wednesday that the FDA approved an expanded indication for Vaxneuvance, a 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in infants and children aged 6 weeks – 17 years.
  • The FDA decision was backed by data from seven randomized, double-blind clinical studies in which a four-dose pediatric series of Vaxneuvance was found to be non-inferior to the currently available 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.
  • An advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to meet today to make recommendations on the use of Vaxneuvance in the age group.
  • “With this approval, we bring forward our first pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine – and the first pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to be approved in almost a decade,” said Dr. Eliav Barr, the chief medical officer of Merck Research Laboratories.
  • In July 2021, the FDA approved Vaxneuvance for adults 18 years of age and older.
