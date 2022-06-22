Carlsberg is tipped by Deutsche Bank to boost guidance

Jun. 22, 2022 7:02 AM ETCarlsberg A/S (CABGY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank keeps a Buy rating on Carlsberg A/S (OTCPK:CABGY) but clips its price target to 1040 Danish Krone from 1050 Danish Krone.

Analyst Mitch Collett and team expect a strong start to the year for the multinational beer giant helped by a strong reopening and soft comparable despite headwinds to CEE from Ukraine.

"On this basis, we expect 2Q organic volume growth of 5.3%, organic revenue growth of 16.1% with price/mix of 10.3%. For 1H we expect organic operating profit growth of 18.1% with organic margin -15bps YoY. We expect Carlsberg to reiterate guidance for organic operating profit growth of -5% to +2% (ex Ukraine -1% to +7%) but believe an upgrade is possible, given Carlsberg's track record of exceeding expectations and despite current volatility given our expectation for a strong start to the year."

Carlsburg (OTCPK:CABGY) is due to report first-half results on August 17.

See how Carlsburg (OTCPK:CABGY) compares to other global beer stocks on growth, valuation, and profitability.

