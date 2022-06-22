Winnebago Non-GAAP EPS of $4.13 beats by $1.17, revenue of $1.46B beats by $250M
Jun. 22, 2022 7:03 AM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Winnebago press release (NYSE:WGO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.13 beats by $1.17.
- Revenue of $1.46B (+52.0% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- CEO comment: “Looking at the broader economic trends, we have been successful in managing supply chain disruptions, improving dealer inventory levels, navigating cost inflation, and driving manufacturing productivity to deliver consistently strong results. We expect supply chain inconsistencies and inflation pressures to continue in the fourth quarter, and into our fiscal 2023, and we are focused on continuing to stay ahead of them by leveraging our resilient operating structure, deep and collaborative relationships with our dealers and suppliers, and highly-differentiated, premium portfolio of brands. We are confident that the continued execution of our strategy, including a focus on innovation and a differentiated product and overall customer experience, and unwavering commitment to our team and communities positions Winnebago Industries for sustained market share gains and strong profitability across our business.”