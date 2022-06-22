Blucora reaffirms sales and EBITDA guidance for FY22
Jun. 22, 2022 7:03 AM ETBlucora, Inc. (BCOR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ahead of an investors presentation Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) on Wednesday reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2022.
- The financial solutions provider said it continues to expect total revenue of between $937.5 and $971.0 million vs. consensus of $948.91M and Adjusted EBITDA between $143.5 and $162.0 million, compared to $885.2 million and $138.5 million, respectively, in fiscal 2021.
- Adj. EPS is on track to be $1.65-$2.04 for FY22 vs. consensus EPS estimates of $1.80.
- Texas based firm in early May reported Q1 results that missed on both top and bottom lines, and revised outlook for the Tax Software segment.