Blucora reaffirms sales and EBITDA guidance for FY22

Jun. 22, 2022 7:03 AM ETBlucora, Inc. (BCOR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Man hands putting gold wooden number 2022 on the stack of coins compass, financial direction 2022. Tax payment, 2022 new year saving money and financial planning concept

Khaosai Wongnatthakan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ahead of an investors presentation Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) on Wednesday reaffirmed its guidance for fiscal 2022.
  • The financial solutions provider said it continues to expect total revenue of between $937.5 and $971.0 million vs. consensus of $948.91M and Adjusted EBITDA between $143.5 and $162.0 million, compared to $885.2 million and $138.5 million, respectively, in fiscal 2021.
  • Adj. EPS is on track to be $1.65-$2.04 for FY22 vs. consensus EPS estimates of $1.80.
  • Texas based firm in early May reported Q1 results that missed on both top and bottom lines, and revised outlook for the Tax Software segment.
