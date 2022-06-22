Sonoco raises Q2 outlook, sees EPS much above consensus
Jun. 22, 2022
- On the basis of strong April and May results combined with its current June forecast, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) has raised Q2 outlook.
- The company expects diluted EPS to be in a range of $1.27 to $1.37, base diluted EPS to be in a range of $1.60 to $1.70 vs. prior outlook of $1.20 to $1.30 and consensus of $1.27.
- The company expects operating results to be significantly better than previously projected due to sustained customer demand particularly in its Consumer Packaging and All Other segments, as well as continued strong performance in price recovery and Metal Packaging business, which was acquired in the first quarter of 2022.
- Q2 results will be out on July 21, 2022.