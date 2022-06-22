Evoqua Water Technologies agrees to acquire Smith Engineering
Jun. 22, 2022 7:10 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) has agreed to acquire Chaska, Minnesota-based Smith Engineering.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close during Evoqua's fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which ends Sep. 30, 2022.
- Smith Engineering designs, manufactures and services custom high purity water treatment equipment. It offers a variety of water treatment products and services, including filtration, UV, reverse osmosis, and deionization.
- Upon deal closing, the business will become part of Evoqua's Integrated Solutions and Services segment. The acquisition will enhance Evoqua's portfolio of high purity water treatment capabilities while expanding its North American service footprint.