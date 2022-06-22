Alibaba dips even as Ant Group may apply for financial holding license this month: report

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares dipped on Wednesday even as Bloomberg reported that Ant Group, the financial technology firm founded by Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, may apply to become a financial holding company later this month, paving the way for an initial public offering.

The news outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, added that the People’s Bank of China is set to accept the application after it is submitted. The review process could take months, as Chinese officials review the company's capital structure, business plans and other financial matters.

Alibaba (BABA) shares fell slightly less than 1% to $105.50 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Alibaba (BABA) did not immediately return a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

The report comes just days after Chinese state media refuted a separate story that the People's Bank of China had accepted Ant Group's application to set itself up as a financial holding company.

Reuters reported at the time China's central leadership has given initial nod for Ant to restart its IPO plan in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Ant is said to plan to file preliminary IPO prospectus as soon as next month.

Alibaba (BABA) shares rose on Tuesday after China completed its "618" shopping season, the country's second-largest consumer shopping event.