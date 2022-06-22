Volvo Group (OTCPK:VLVLY) highlighted its technological shifts to capitalize on renewable energy demand, both in electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

The busy week of statements on green-focused trucks began on Monday with the promotion of fuel cell electric trucks powered by hydrogen that the company expects to be in operation by the second half of the current decade. The new fleet is projected to have an operational range of up to 1000km with only a 15 minute refueling time.

"Hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric trucks will be especially suitable for long distances and heavy, energy-demanding assignments,” Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm said. “They could also be an option in countries where battery charging possibilities are limited."

The talk of hydrogen fuel cell trucks was bolstered on Wednesday by CEO Martin Lundstedt, who highlighted further technological investments at the company’s Capital Markets day. The executive indicated that the company remains committed to decarbonizing via electric vehicles that are much closer to coming online than the hydrogen products still awaiting pilot programs.

To this end, Lundstedt indicated that the Swedish company’s investments in recent years will continue to carry growth forward. Aside from the environmental concerns noted by the CEO, the company expects to increase total vehicle and service revenues per unit by more than 50% over the lifecycle of the vehicles.

"Our modular vehicle architectures will continue to serve us well, creating flexibility as well as cost and capital efficiencies in both R&D and the industrial system as we go through the transformation to electric and autonomous vehicles,” Lundstedt said.

Despite the optimistic estimates on getting zero-emission trucks online, shares of the auto manufacturer fell sharply in daily trading in Stockholm.