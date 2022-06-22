Bitcoin bears look to get another inverse ETF

Direxion looks to join alongside ProShares and offer the investment community an exchange traded fund that shorts Bitcoin (BTC-USD) through managed futures contracts.

The Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF which will trade under the ticker REKT intends to deliver investors a -1X inverse return of Bitcoin by providing short exposure to front-month bitcoin futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange according to an SEC filing.

Similar to Proshares’ Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI), Direxion’s fund will also have a 0.95% expense ratio.

Bitcoin has been under heavy pressure as the crypto asset is down 35.7% in the month of June and down a larger 56.8% over the course of 2022. Furthermore, Bitcoin hovers near the $20K marker and looks to break below again on Wednesday as BTC-USD is lower by 4% on the session.

Investors now have the option to go long Bitcoin through managed future ETFs as well as play the other side and bet against the cryptocurrency.

ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir stated: “As recent times have shown, bitcoin can drop in value.”

“BITI affords investors who believe that the price of bitcoin will drop with an opportunity to potentially profit or to hedge their cryptocurrency holdings. BITI enables investors to conveniently obtain short exposure to bitcoin through buying an ETF in a traditional brokerage account.”

In broader market news, Wall Street’s rally has fizzled in premarket trading.