EVgo lands grant funding in California for fast charging infrastructure near apartments
Jun. 22, 2022
- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) announced that the company was selected for proposed awards for two new California Energy Commission Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for multi-family Housing grants.
- The EV charging company said the $3.6M in grants will be used to deploy new high-powered direct current fast chargers near multi-family housing units. In addition, local community residents will be eligible for discounted EVgo (EVGO) rates as part of the project.
- "EVgo is thrilled to work with the California Energy Commission to keep making it easier for more drivers to go electric with wider access to convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging solutions," noted EVgo CEO Cathy Zoi.
- Shares of EVGO fell 0.12% premarket on Wednesday and are down 22.60% on a year-to-date basis.