Chesapeake Energy boosts stock buyback plan to $2B

Jun. 22, 2022 7:15 AM ETChesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Fracking American Shale Well -Eagle Ford Basin Oil

FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) said on Wednesday it will double its previously announced repurchase program authorization from $1B to as much as $2B in common shares and/or warrants through year-end 2023.

"Doubling our buyback authorization... highlights our confidence in our sustainable free cash flow generating capability and our commitment to shareholder returns," President and CEO Nick Dell'Osso said.

Under its previously authorized program, Chesapeake (CHK) has repurchased ~5.4M common shares so far at an average price of $89/share.

Chesapeake (CHK) needs to revise its hedging strategy and accounting, Robert Boslego writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.