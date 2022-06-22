Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) said on Wednesday it will double its previously announced repurchase program authorization from $1B to as much as $2B in common shares and/or warrants through year-end 2023.

"Doubling our buyback authorization... highlights our confidence in our sustainable free cash flow generating capability and our commitment to shareholder returns," President and CEO Nick Dell'Osso said.

Under its previously authorized program, Chesapeake (CHK) has repurchased ~5.4M common shares so far at an average price of $89/share.

Chesapeake (CHK) needs to revise its hedging strategy and accounting, Robert Boslego writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.