Tonix Pharmaceuticals raises $30M via private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock
Jun. 22, 2022 7:26 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) to issue 2.5M shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 500K shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock in a private offering.
- Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $10.00 stated value of each share.
- Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $4.00 per share.
- Shares will be convertible at the option of the holder after shareholders approves an increase to the authorized shares of common stock from 50M to 150M.
- Total gross proceeds is expected to be $30M.
- Offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2022.
- Shares down 2% PM and have lost around 95% over a period of one year.
