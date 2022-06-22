Tonix Pharmaceuticals raises $30M via private placement of convertible redeemable preferred stock

Jun. 22, 2022 7:26 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding (NASDAQ:TNXP) to issue 2.5M shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 500K shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock in a private offering.
  • Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $9.50, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $10.00 stated value of each share.
  • Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into company’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $4.00 per share.
  • Shares will be convertible at the option of the holder after shareholders approves an increase to the authorized shares of common stock from 50M to 150M.
  • Total gross proceeds is expected to be $30M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about June 24, 2022.
  • Shares down 2% PM and have lost around 95% over a period of one year.
