Ford pushes ahead with European EV plans with commitments in Spain and Germany

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said it is pushing ahead with its electrification plans in Europe as it sticks with a goal to achieve zero emissions for all vehicle sales in Europe by 2035.

The Detroit automaker confirmed that it has chosen its plant in Valencia, Spain, as the preferred site to assemble vehicles based on a next-generation electric vehicle architecture. The Valencia plant is expected to produce breakthrough electric and connected vehicles beginning later this decade to help meet European demand.

Ford (F) is also moving forward with a $2B conversion of its operations in Cologne, Germany with a goal of producing electric passenger vehicles starting in 2023.

"We are committed to building a vibrant, sustainable business in Europe as part of our Ford+ plan, and that requires focus and making tough choices," noted Ford (F) CEO said Jim Farley.

Ford (F) has an overall company goal of making more then two millions EVs a year by 2026 and realizing an adjusted EBIT margin of 10%.

