AbbVie ends partnership with Morphic for integrin therapeutics
Jun. 22, 2022 7:28 AM ETMorphic Holding, Inc. (MORF)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) announced that AbbVie (ABBV) has decided to terminate the collaboration and option agreement the pharma giant inked with its subsidiary Morphic Therapeutic in 2018 for integrin therapeutics.
- Integrins are a class of receptors that use both intracellular and extracellular ligands to transmit signals across human cells.
- “AbbVie exercised its right to terminate the Collaboration Agreement for convenience,” Morphic (MORF) said in a regulatory filing, adding that the termination will take effect on Dec. 13 or an earlier date subject to the agreement of both parties.
- Per the terms of the deal, AbbVie had previously licensed certain integrin inhibitors based on pre-clinical evidence.
- Under the collaboration, AbbVie (ABBV) paid Morphic (MORF) an upfront payment of $100M and a one-time payment of $20.0M when it exercised the licensing option.