NatWest Group shares are rising 3.8% in London trading on Wednesday after the U.K. government extended its trading plan to sell part of its shareholding in the bank for another 12 months. NatWest ADSs (NYSE:NWG) are gaining 3.6% in U.S. premarket trading.

HM Treasury said it will only dispose of its 48.5% NatWest Group (NWG) shareholding, which it acquired to save the bank during the global financial crisis, when it "represents value for the money to do so and market conditions allow."

The current trading plan, which started on Aug. 12, 2021, has been extended to Aug. 11, 2023 from Aug. 12, 2022. The government aims to return the company to full private ownership by 2025-26. Since the trading plan was established, the government has sold ~70.3M shares, raising ~£1.6B in proceeds.

The current trading plan caps the number of shares that could be sold at up to 15% of the aggregate traded volume over the extension period. The final number of shares sold will depend, among other factors, the share price and market conditions throughout its duration.

HMT and U.K. Government Investments will keep their options and timings under review for future sales. Other possibilities include future transactions that achieve value for money for taxpayers, including further directed buybacks and/or accelerated bookbuilds, the statement said.

In 2020, Royal Bank of Scotland changed its name to Natwest Group (NWG) in an effort to move past its near-collapse in 2008.