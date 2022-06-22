OneWater Marine to acquire Ocean Bio-Chem in ~$125M all-cash deal
Jun. 22, 2022 7:29 AM ETOcean Bio-Chem, Inc. (OBCI), ONEWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares popped ~3% pre-market after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$125M.
- The transaction is expected to close during OneWater's (ONEW) fiscal fourth quarter 2022, which ends Sep. 30, 2022.
- Ocean Bio-Chem (OBCI) is a supplier and distributor of appearance, cleaning, and maintenance products for the marine industry and the automotive, powersports, recreational vehicles, and outdoor power equipment markets.
- As part of the deal, OneWater (ONEW) will also acquire OBCI's affiliate, Star Brite Europe. Upon closing, both OBCI and Star Brite Europe will be integrated into T-H Marine Supplies, OneWater's subsidiary and strategic growth platform for parts and accessories businesses.