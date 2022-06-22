Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was a major gainer on Wednesday after far-exceeding expectations for its fiscal third quarter earnings.

The RV and motorhome manufacturer reported non-GAAP EPS of $4.13, soaring past estimates by $1.17. Meanwhile, a 52% increase in revenue from the prior year to $1.46B exceeded analyst expectations by $250M. The latter figure was noted as a record for the company’s fiscal third quarter, bolstered by strong demand throughout the spring selling season.

CEO Michael Happe indicated that strong execution and backlog management was crucial to producing the better than expected profits, while brand strength and encouraging consumer trends carried sales to their record levels. Shares rose over 5% shortly after the quarterly report was released.

“Looking at the broader economic trends, we have been successful in managing supply chain disruptions, improving dealer inventory levels, navigating cost inflation, and driving manufacturing productivity to deliver consistently strong results,” Happe said.

To be sure, these issues are expected to continue and pressure results alongside inflation that was noted as a major concern into the fiscal fourth quarter. While gross margin expanded 100 basis points in the first quarter despite inflation and supply chain pressures, Happe emphasized that diligent execution as seen in the first quarter will remain of paramount importance to maintain profits. Of course, there is also concern about demand destruction given recent reports of RV sales slowing significantly.

Elsewhere, management indicated record levels of share repurchases, totaling near $130M in the year thus far.

