Guardforce AI expands its robotics-as-a-service business offering in Japan and the US
Jun. 22, 2022 7:33 AM ETGuardforce AI Co., Limited (GFAI), GFAIWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) has opened new offices in Tokyo, Japan and San Francisco, California, expanding its Robotics-as-a-Service business lines in these two markets.
- The Company’s robotics solutions offering in these two locations will include the T-series robot for reception services, food delivery robots, and disinfection robots for restaurants, shopping malls and hotels.
- “Opening offices in Tokyo and San Francisco mark important milestones as these two markets represent significant opportunities for our RaaS business line. With increasing labor costs and the aging population, in Japan alone automated robotic services are expected to double from 2020 to 2026. In addition, San Francisco is a well-known tech hub with high quality technology engineers and renowned technology research centers, making it the perfect location to set up our RaaS operations to attract talent and build a comprehensive technology ecosystem surrounding our RaaS solutions. We are rapidly expanding in key markets globally to meet the growing needs of our clients and partners with the goal of becoming a leading provider of RaaS services worldwide.” said Terence Yap, Chairman
- Shares -0.94% PM
- Recently, the company acquired 12 additional robotic companies in China.