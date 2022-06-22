Enovix to join Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Jun. 22, 2022 7:38 AM ETEnovix Corporation (ENVX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) to be added as a member of the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, according to a updated membership list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 17, 2022.
“We are pleased to join the Russell Indexes within less than a year of our public debut .Our inclusion validates the potential we believe investors see in Enovix and will further increase the overall awareness and visibility of our stock within the investment community.” said Steffen Pietzke, Chief Financial Officer of Enovix