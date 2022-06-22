Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) announced on Wednesday a positive financial investment decision on the expansion of its 10M metric tons/year LNG Corpus Christi Stage 3 liquefaction project.

The company said it issued a full notice to proceed to Bechtel to continue construction, which began earlier this year under limited notice to proceed.

Cheniere (LNG) said it closed on an amended and restated ~$4B senior secured term loan due 2029, with borrowings under the term loan to be used to fund about half of the project's total expected costs, as well as an amended, extended and upsized $1.5B working capital facility due 2027.

