Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) fell sharply on Wednesday as UBS advised clients to steer clear of the stock ahead of its first quarter earnings result.

Equity analyst Michael Lasser called out a confluence of rising inflation, weakening consumer sentiment, demand pull-forward, and persistent supply chain issues as driving more than enough reason to expect a miss on the anticipated results. He added that channel checks performed by the bank suggest even worse sales figures than the already-tempered estimates for the quarter.

“Overall, our conversations suggest a challenged 1Q and downward estimate revision is widely expected by the market,: Lasser wrote. “Still, we see significant uncertainty on the business' near and intermediate term earnings power in light of macro and other challenges. This will likely keep the stock under pressure for the foreseeable future, in our view.”

Against an environment of rising rates and a “deteriorating macro backdrop”, Lasser indicated he expects the stock to fall below its previous 52-week low in the next 12 months. As such, he cut his rating on shares to “Sell” and assigned a $5 price target to shares, a stark reduction from the previous $12 target.

Shares of the New Jersey-based retailer fell 5.4% in premarket trading on Wednesday.

